Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mustang Bio Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 77.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 42.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was less bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.