Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 77.66% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.