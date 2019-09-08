Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparison side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mustang Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 72.84% at a $7 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 9.7% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. was less bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.