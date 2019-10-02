Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 604,654,662.19% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 707,338,638.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mustang Bio Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 117.39%. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 247.00% and its average target price is $11. Based on the results given earlier, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 31.8% respectively. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.