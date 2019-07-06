Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 35.2%. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.