Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 57.2%. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.