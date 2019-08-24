Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3333.11
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.63
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.90%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
