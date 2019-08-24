Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3333.11 N/A -1.24 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Insiders owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.