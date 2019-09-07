Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3251.72
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 72.84%. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 26.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than KemPharm Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
