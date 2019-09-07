Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 72.84%. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 26.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.