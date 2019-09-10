Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3234.71 N/A -1.24 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mustang Bio Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.32% and an $7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.