Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3108.28
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 82.29%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 57.5%. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
