Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3108.28 N/A -1.24 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 82.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 57.5%. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.