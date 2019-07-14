Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Comparing side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mustang Bio Inc. and GTx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, GTx Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 28.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has stronger performance than GTx Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.