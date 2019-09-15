Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3731.56
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.84%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mustang Bio Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 13.1%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
