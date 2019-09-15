Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3731.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 13.1%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.