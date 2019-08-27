Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3041.87 N/A -1.24 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 86.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 8.2%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.