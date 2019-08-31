Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 77.66% at a $7 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 0.72%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.