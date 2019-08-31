Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-2971.39
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 77.66% at a $7 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mustang Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 0.72%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
