Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 11.11 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mustang Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.