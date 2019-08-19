Murphy Usa (MUSA) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; Icahn Carl C Has Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding as Shares Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 113,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 522,642 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75M, down from 635,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.34. About 1.18M shares traded or 284.86% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).