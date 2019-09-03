Murphy Usa (MUSA) Holder Ajo LP Cut Position by $647,700 as Market Value Rose; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Murphy Usa (MUSA) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 105,721 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, down from 113,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Murphy Usa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 230,022 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 5.35M shares traded or 113.38% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lsv Asset accumulated 60,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 70,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 84,345 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 702 shares. 451,974 are held by Nwi Mgmt Lp. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 2.04 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 29,624 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.09M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 296 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 11,627 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 326,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Comm Limited Liability Corp owns 88,267 shares. Sei Invests owns 3,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.78M for 2.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Vehicle (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 80,257 shares to 256,555 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $47.17 million for 14.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.54% EPS growth.