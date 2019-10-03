Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 89 4.77 30.02M 5.51 16.04 Yunji Inc. 8 0.00 28.35M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 33,734,127.43% 23.8% 7.6% Yunji Inc. 368,660,598.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. Its rival Yunji Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Murphy USA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Yunji Inc. has an average price target of $14.4, with potential upside of 108.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Murphy USA Inc. shares and 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares. 1.9% are Murphy USA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Murphy USA Inc. beats Yunji Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.