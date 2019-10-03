Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Murphy USA Inc.
|89
|4.77
|30.02M
|5.51
|16.04
|Yunji Inc.
|8
|0.00
|28.35M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Murphy USA Inc.
|33,734,127.43%
|23.8%
|7.6%
|Yunji Inc.
|368,660,598.18%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. Its rival Yunji Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Murphy USA Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and Yunji Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Murphy USA Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Yunji Inc. has an average price target of $14.4, with potential upside of 108.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 88.1% of Murphy USA Inc. shares and 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares. 1.9% are Murphy USA Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Murphy USA Inc.
|2.85%
|4.56%
|3.9%
|9.67%
|10.96%
|15.29%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.37%
|-4.29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-24.24%
For the past year Murphy USA Inc. had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Murphy USA Inc. beats Yunji Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.
