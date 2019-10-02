Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 89 4.92 30.02M 5.51 16.04 Winmark Corporation 167 0.00 2.18M 7.37 22.94

Table 1 demonstrates Murphy USA Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Winmark Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy USA Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Murphy USA Inc. is presently more affordable than Winmark Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Murphy USA Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 33,677,361.45% 23.8% 7.6% Winmark Corporation 1,303,204.21% -236.1% 64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Murphy USA Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Winmark Corporation has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. Its rival Winmark Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Winmark Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Murphy USA Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Murphy USA Inc. and Winmark Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 55.4%. About 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. has stronger performance than Winmark Corporation

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats Murphy USA Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.