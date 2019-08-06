Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Reaches $89.60 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Bullish T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $117.0000 122.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $109.0000 111.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $90.0000 95.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $98 New Target: $108 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $91 New Target: $94 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $90 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $102 Maintain

The stock of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.77 target or 8.00% above today’s $89.60 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.88 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $96.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $230.56 million more. The stock increased 4.15% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 212,919 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Murphy USA Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 3,164 shares. Hightower Ltd Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 499,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.04% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) for 1,065 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 84,570 shares. Fruth Inv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Amp invested in 5,732 shares. 7,778 were accumulated by South State Corp. 37,981 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Amer Gru Inc reported 78,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 489,546 shares.

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The companyÂ’s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Murphy USA Holding (MUSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Murphy USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Murphy USA Inc.’s (NYSE:MUSA) ROE Of 26% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $24.93 billion. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inflows to Support T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? T. Rowe Price (TROW) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TROW or HLNE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity. 2,617 shares were sold by Robert W. Sharps, worth $263,597.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.1% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 2.07M shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). 2,525 are owned by Roberts Glore & Inc Il. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 353,495 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 227,600 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 7,797 shares. Ls Lc holds 0.24% or 37,762 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Co accumulated 66,992 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.1% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 57,073 shares. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 90,682 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 2,547 shares. Midas Corporation holds 31,200 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 200 shares. 518,025 are held by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company.