Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Both Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 84 0.23 N/A 5.51 16.04 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Murphy USA Inc. and JRjr33 Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Murphy USA Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Murphy USA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15% of JRjr33 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares. Competitively, JRjr33 Inc. has 55.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Murphy USA Inc. beats JRjr33 Inc.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.