Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.80% 7.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. N/A 82 16.04 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Murphy USA Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Murphy USA Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. has weaker performance than Murphy USA Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Murphy USA Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy USA Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Murphy USA Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that Murphy USA Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Murphy USA Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Murphy USA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

