Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.80% 7.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. N/A 84 16.04 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Murphy USA Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Murphy USA Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Murphy USA Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Murphy USA Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Murphy USA Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy USA Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Murphy USA Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy USA Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Murphy USA Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy USA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Murphy USA Inc.’s competitors beat Murphy USA Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.