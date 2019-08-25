Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 20/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsr holds 1,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 0.05% or 20,754 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 0.97% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The New York-based M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% stake. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). St Germain D J has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,728 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 21,673 shares. 49,703 were accumulated by West Coast Financial Ltd Company. Moneta Grp Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,208 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 459,643 shares.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.