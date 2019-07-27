Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Market Valuation Rose, Aviva Plc Raised by $27.22 Million Its Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 582.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 850,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 996,474 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.21M, up from 145,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.03 million shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

