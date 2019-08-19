Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) Decreased as Stock Rose; Agf Investments America Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) Has Raised by $308,352 as Shares Declined

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.97 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 997,347 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.89 million for 26.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Serv Corp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,100 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 24 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc reported 49,258 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 93,219 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mairs Power reported 664,797 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru has 3,831 shares. Inv House Limited Liability accumulated 37,812 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1.29 million shares. Tdam Usa reported 4,405 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 215 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Johnson Fincl Grp owns 21,853 shares. South State holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,615 shares. 149,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.