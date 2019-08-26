Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Maintains Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW); Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Cut as Share Value Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.45 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 57,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 776,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, down from 834,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 35,571 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 24,000 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 156,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. GROSS MICHAEL S bought 7,777 shares worth $167,523.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il stated it has 31,086 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 147,884 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 851 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Invesco Limited holds 188,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 9,900 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & has invested 0.08% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 18,590 shares. Moreover, Polar Llp has 0.1% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.04% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 500,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 189,742 shares. West Family Invs reported 2.51% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 395,175 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability has 1,792 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Srb reported 5,012 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,173 shares. Barnett And Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Harvey Company Llc holds 0.96% or 38,801 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 75,532 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cls Invs Lc invested in 723 shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Ltd Nj reported 1,445 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16,754 shares. 400 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 18,612 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

