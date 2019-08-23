Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $803,270 as Stock Rose; Ballentine Partners Has Raised Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 119,382 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 106,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 1.78 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 2.86M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

