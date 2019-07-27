Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Surmodics (SRDX) Holding by $595,335 as Market Value Declined; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Aviva Plc Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 53,658 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 9,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $674,425 for 198.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,532 shares to 63,568 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 96,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

