Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Its Union Pac (UNP) Stake as Stock Rose; Huntington National Bank Has Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $844,500

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02M, up from 147,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00 million.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.