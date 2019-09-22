Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered By $667,035 Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; Honeywell International (HON) SI Decreased By 4.97%

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. HON’s SI was 5.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 6.14M shares previously. With 2.62 million avg volume, 2 days are for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)’s short sellers to cover HON’s short positions. The SI to Honeywell International Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 24.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,235 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 25,966 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 34,201 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 38.53% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $95 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75's average target is 0.40% above currents $87.4 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.