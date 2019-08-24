Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lifted Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $12.84 Million; Stock Price Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 414,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 572,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, down from 986,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 148 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 88,186 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,202 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.47 million shares. Riverhead Llc holds 0.01% or 9,770 shares in its portfolio. 42,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Macquarie Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 5,796 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 226,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 126,263 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 2,569 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 8,105 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 7,127 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 37,908 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 408,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,089 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Port Gp Ltd Llc invested in 466,628 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cna Fincl has invested 2.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 7.91 million shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,929 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.25% or 16,609 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 8,829 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,967 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 462,962 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 8,394 shares in its portfolio. 7,116 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% stake.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).