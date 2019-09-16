Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $471,870; Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 867,069 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 69,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 58,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 16,334 shares. Orbimed Advisors stated it has 827,600 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 466,218 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 0.01% or 332,800 shares. Invesco has 620,311 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 66,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 771,641 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 11,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Gagnon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie Group holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 41,730 shares. D E Shaw & owns 503,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,779 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Victory Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,650 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,389 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney World’s Rival Is Ready for Halloween – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 1.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Uss Limited has invested 2.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 2.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has invested 5.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hills National Bank & Trust Trust Comm has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Millennium Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 204,379 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Jolley Asset Ltd has 2.61% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 96,033 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.38% or 241,045 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.8% or 173,560 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,455 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 3.31% or 260,732 shares. 51,499 are owned by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 168,494 shares.