Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Bb&T (BBT) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33 million for 11.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.