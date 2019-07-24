Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increases Position in Citigroup (C); As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Stephens Has Boosted Stake

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,863 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, up from 83,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.89. About 1.96M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 9.22 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 7,854 shares to 41,799 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 11,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,852 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.