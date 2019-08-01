Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Stake in Citigroup (C); Sysco (SYY) Holder Baxter Bros Has Lowered Holding

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 3.79 million shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.02 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. $3.81M worth of stock was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 59,965 shares. 48,915 were reported by Dillon & Incorporated. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stevens Management Lp stated it has 263,873 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust reported 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research reported 0.13% stake. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cypress Cap Grp holds 11,636 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.03% or 5,894 shares in its portfolio. Pggm has 1.08 million shares. Aperio Group Limited invested in 493,741 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

