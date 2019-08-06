Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Market Valuation Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,327 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 44,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 1.96M shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

