Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Shorts at Zscaler (ZS) Lowered By 0.63%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. ZS’s SI was 7.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 7.20 million shares previously. With 2.44 million avg volume, 3 days are for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s short sellers to cover ZS’s short positions. The SI to Zscaler Inc’s float is 11.93%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 1.56M shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 02/05/2018 – ZSCALER COO WILLIAM WELCH TO LEAVE CO. MAY 14; 10/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : BAIRD STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $34 TARGET PRICE; 15/04/2018 – Zscaler Presents on Enabling Secure IT Transformation to the Cloud at RSA 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ ZSCALER INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZS); 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Zscaler is said to have rebuffed takeover offers before 2018 IPO – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $30 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler: William Welch Resigns as Operating Chief; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 11,235 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 69,475 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 58,240 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $208.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 4.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services.

Among 10 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $5300 lowest target. $68.91’s average target is 38.32% above currents $49.82 stock price. Zscaler had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 11. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9.

