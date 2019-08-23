Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Holds Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.23 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 10.94 million shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Com invested in 7,034 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Management holds 9,302 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.77% or 245,212 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cyrus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 230,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Serv invested in 1,447 shares. Signature Est And Advsr Ltd owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 886 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Tru And Management has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wright Investors Service reported 2.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability reported 28,242 shares stake.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 38,500 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 303,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).