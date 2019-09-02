Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; As Rayonier (RYN) Market Value Declined, Holder Meeder Asset Management Increased Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 1260.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 490,855 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39,114 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,320 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

