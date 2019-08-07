Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake; RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. RSA Insurance Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. Jefferies maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) rating on Friday, May 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 627 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 5. UBS upgraded RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 614 target. UBS maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 630 target. See RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 595.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 48.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 9,437 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 28,809 shares with $5.47 million value, up from 19,372 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $888.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $180 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Bk stated it has 730,168 shares. 2.03 million were reported by Pggm Invests. Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,549 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Com. 4,450 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 70,573 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,295 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 103,011 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,467 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,284 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs holds 4.98% or 140,572 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 67,128 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 70,122 shares.