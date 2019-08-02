Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Surmodics (SRDX) Stake by $595,335; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Holding Increased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 664,427 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 101,607 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc stated it has 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 20,798 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,149 shares. The Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 52,242 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 62,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 86,743 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Citadel Ltd Com reported 82,275 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 9,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Surmodics Announces Appointment of Timothy J. Arens as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on February 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Stryker (SYK) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain AmerisourceBergen Stock – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Stumbles At FDA Hurdle, Gilead CFO To Retire, Eisai Ends Collaboration With Purdue – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Limited Com owns 8,667 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fin Network owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 40 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2.41% or 40,250 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.08% stake. Ftb reported 3,398 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 5,554 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,000 were accumulated by Montag A Associate. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 24,422 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Buckingham Asset Lc reported 0.04% stake. Welch Group Ltd Liability owns 1,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,019 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation.