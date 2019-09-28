Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Bio Techne (TECH) Holding; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) stake by 143.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 269,177 shares as Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 456,222 shares with $7.06M value, up from 187,045 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd now has $583.35M valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 216,743 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased Bio Techne Corp (TECH) stake by 42.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 7,650 shares as Bio Techne Corp (TECH)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 10,250 shares with $2.14M value, down from 17,900 last quarter. Bio Techne Corp now has $7.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 185,087 shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72M for 55.43 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120 shares. Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 3,077 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Nordea Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 29,882 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 44,752 shares. Ajo Lp has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mutual Of America Ltd reported 33,750 shares stake. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 47,615 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 25,528 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc owns 3,145 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer holds 549 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 33,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. 206,219 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. 500 shares were bought by BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V, worth $95,530. Kummeth Charles R. bought $37,000 worth of stock or 200 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 787,794 shares to 187,206 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) stake by 283,115 shares and now owns 417,459 shares. Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 482,435 were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Eam Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 45,933 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Menta Capital Lc accumulated 29,838 shares. Victory Cap owns 164,602 shares. 1,234 are held by Dorsey Wright & Associate. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 198,567 shares. Next Financial invested in 0% or 600 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9,526 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 108,596 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 35,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 400 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 18,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,775 shares.