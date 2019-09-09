Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $2.09 Million; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 166,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 554,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, up from 387,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 2.34 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 544,911 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018

More important recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 45,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 39,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).