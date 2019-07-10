Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $2.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Viacom Class B (TMHC) Share Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (TMHC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 32,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,964 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 38,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 90,044 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 288,008 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 66,271 shares. 31,035 are owned by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.02% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). D E Shaw And stated it has 669,517 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 17,164 were accumulated by Ser Automobile Association. Tiaa Cref Management Llc invested in 225,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney reported 172,361 shares stake. Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 2,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Amsterdam Partners Lc owns 209,557 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 1.30 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 5,221 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce has invested 0.04% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Towle Commerce reported 1.19 million shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 37,852 shares to 64,264 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Inc by 24,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AROW).

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Homebuilder Kickstarts 2019 with Roll Back of Interest Rates through a Buydown Offer – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Taylor Morrison Announces Holding Company Reorganization – PR Newswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Taylor Morrison Named America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder Fourth Year in a Row – PRNewswire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $65.38M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million worth of stock or 14,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru Company holds 6,749 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 10,451 shares. Wendell David Associates accumulated 43,433 shares. Cadence Management Lc reported 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 25,922 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Howland Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,420 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs reported 1,553 shares. Thompson Inv reported 1,582 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has 514 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South State holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,928 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 4,894 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 75,648 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. Recommends Stockholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).