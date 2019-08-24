Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding By $428,805; Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Its Visteon (VC) Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 10,995 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 58,240 shares with $2.33M value, up from 47,245 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $192.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 34.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 31,457 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 59,298 shares with $3.99M value, down from 90,755 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Lc holds 6.27 million shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dodge Cox invested 4.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thematic Ltd Liability Co holds 2.08% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Tpg (Sbs) owns 3.42 million shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Charter Com holds 0.17% or 35,768 shares in its portfolio. 190,498 were reported by Wright Invsts Service. Uss Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.21M shares. Matarin Lc owns 0.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 140,055 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 12,500 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Colony Group Limited Company holds 84,649 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 6.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 3.44 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 14.90% above currents $42.43 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Among 8 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Visteon Corp has $110 highest and $6200 lowest target. $81’s average target is 30.81% above currents $61.92 stock price. Visteon Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of VC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Jefferies upgraded the shares of VC in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp has 250 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 862,558 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 610 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,507 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 672,249 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma holds 486,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 12,233 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has 10,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 83,046 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Springowl Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% or 13,071 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,177 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 8,418 shares stake.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23 million for 15.33 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.