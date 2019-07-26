Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position By $332,940; Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 5,370 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 54,910 shares with $3.42M value, up from 49,540 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.89, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 16 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 24 reduced and sold positions in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.89 million shares, down from 4.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $142.50 million activity.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 28,497 shares traded. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has risen 3.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $334.19 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 605,143 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 176,422 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.77M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 960,273 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. 46,753 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund. Kansas-based Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 835,338 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt Company reported 34,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montag A And holds 6,549 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited holds 0.01% or 3,492 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 17,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0.22% or 5.21M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Inv Counselors owns 213,573 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 37,495 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

