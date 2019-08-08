Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted By $46.97 Million Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 873.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2.14 million shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.38M shares with $52.76 million value, up from 244,490 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 23.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc analyzed 4,810 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)'s stock rose 2.62%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 15,778 shares with $2.64M value, down from 20,588 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $124.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 663,924 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.78B for 17.43 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 1,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Mgmt has 2.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 65,555 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lincoln Ltd Liability Com has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,436 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,362 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Huntington National Bank has 151,341 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marshfield Assocs has invested 3.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Brothers Harriman has 293,522 shares. Wallington Asset Management Lc owns 42,922 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 150,789 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.