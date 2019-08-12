Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Union Pac (UNP) by $803,270 as Valuation Rose; As Franklin Res (BEN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 24,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 490,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 514,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 4.80M shares traded or 68.86% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 8,423 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 417 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loews reported 6,486 shares. Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 38,364 shares. Hl Svcs Lc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 271,141 were reported by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. Allstate Corp has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 19,332 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Limited Liability Com has invested 1.7% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Grassi Inv holds 10,800 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 15,000 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 8,399 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.