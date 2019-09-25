Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Watsco (WSO) Holding Held by Caledonia Investments Plc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 2.83 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 217,802 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.36 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

